GUJCET 2022: OMR Response Sheet Released At Gseb.org, Follow These Steps To Check

GUJCET 2022 OMR sheet: In a recent move, the Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB) has released the GUJCET 2022 candidates’ OMR response sheets. All those candidates who cleared the GUJCET 2022 exam will have to register at official website gujcet.gseb.org to access the OMR sheets. In order to check GUJCET 2022 OMR sheet, candidates should be ready with their seat numbers as mentioned in the GUJCET hall ticket 2022, mobile numbers and passwords. Candidates should know that the deadline to complete the GUJCET 2022 application to obtain OMR sheets will end on May 23, 2022.

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board have released the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022 result on Thursday, May 12, 2022. In the exam conducted on April 18, over 385 students secured above 99 percentile in Group A and 684 students in Group B scored 99 percentile. The GUJCET 2022 merit list has been made providing 60 percent weightage to theory percentile in GSHSEB Class 12 Physics, Chemistry and Maths or Biology and 40 percent weightage from GUJCET percentile. Candidates take GUJCET for admission to degree and diploma courses in Engineering and Pharmacy courses in the state’s institutes.

Here is how to obtain the GUJCET 2022 OMR sheet

Step 1: Candidates who have qualified should go to the official website gujcet.gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Register’ tab

Step 3: In the next step, candidates should insert seat numbers as mentioned in the GUJCET hall ticket 2022, mobile numbers and passwords

Step 4: Pay the application fee, go through all the details and submit the form

"Applicants will have to pay the GUJCET 2022 application fee to download the OMR sheet through debit card, credit card, net banking or at the nearest SBI branch. The fee amount to obtain the GUJCET 2022 OMR is non-refundable," GSEB statement reads.

