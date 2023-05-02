GUJCET 2023 Result To Be Declared Today, See Full Details On Counselling Schedule Here

GUJCET Result 2023: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will be announcing the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2023 result on May 2 at 9 am. GUJCET result 2023 will be uploaded on the official websites at 9 am. After the declaration of result, the counselling process for admission to various professional courses will begin.

GUJCET 2023 was conducted on April 3. The provisional answer key was released on April 13. Candidates were allowed to raise objections till April 18. GUJCET is conducted every year for students seeking admission to undergraduate Engineering and Diploma Pharmacy courses in various universities in Gujarat.

GSEB GUJCET Result: List of websites

gseb.org

gsebeservice.com

How to check GSEB GUJCET Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official site of GSEB on gseb.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on GUJCET link

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Details in GUJCET Scorecard to check

Applicant’s Name Roll Number Seat Number Group Marks secured in each subject Total Marks obtained Percentile Rank in the examination

GUJCET 2023 Counselling Schedule

Candidates who pass GUJCET 2023 will have to register for admission and pay the registration fees from May 2 to 22. The provisional merit list will be declared on June 1 with the revised final list of institutes and seat matrix. Candidates will be able to fill in their choices for the mock round from June 1 to 5. The GUJCET result of the mock round and the final merit list will be released on June 9.

The candidates whose names appear in the merit list will be able to fill and alter their choices from June 9 to 13. The first allotment list will be released on June 16. The academic term will begin on June 20. The online payment of token tuition fees will have to be completed between June 20 and 26. GSEB will issue the admission letter at the same time. Candidates will be allowed to cancel their admission from June 20 to 26. The list of vacant seats after round 1 will be out on June 28.