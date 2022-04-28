GUJCET Answer Key 2022 For April 18 Exam Out, Follow These Steps To Check Provisional Key

GUJCET answer key: The Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB) has released the GUJCET 2022 provisional answer keys for Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology subjects. The GUJCET 2022 provisional key has been uploaded on the official website of GSEB at gsebeservice.com and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. The key released is for the exam which was conducted on April 18, 2022. Since the answer key is provisional in nature, candidates are being given a chance to raise objections if they want to. The objection raising window has been opened and the deadline to raise objections ends on April 30, 2022.

To be noted that any objections submitted post April 30 (4 pm) will not be considered by the Board. On the basis of objections raised, final answer key will be prepared. the board will then prepare and release the results on the basis of the final answer keys. Gujarat Common Entrance Test, or GUJCET, is held for admission to degree and diploma programmes in Engineering and Pharmacy courses in the state’s institutes.

Follow these steps to download GUJCET Answer Key 2022

Step 1: Go to the official website of GSEB at gsebeservice.com

Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for new highlights and then click on the designated GUJCET 2022 Answer Key link

Step 3: The answer keys will be displayed on screen, download the answer keys of GUJCET and tally the marks scored

Step 4: Candidates are advised top take its printout for future reference

Candidates must know that they will have to pay a fee of Rs. 500 per objection. For each objection, they will have to fill the separate form and will also have to attach supporting documents. Candidates can email with the grievance to gujcetkey2022@gmail.com. For more details related to exam, answer key, and result, candidates should go to the official website gsebeservice.com.