GUJCET Result 2022 To Be Declared Today At 10 Am, Follow These Steps To Check Scores

Image: Pixabay
GUJCET Answer Key 2022: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will be releasing the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022 result on Thursday, May 12, 2022. GUJCET result 2022 will be uploaded on the official websites in the first half at 10 am. Post the declaration of result, the counselling process for admission to various professional courses will begin.
The GUJCET provisional answer key was released by GSEB in April last week, and students were also given time to raise objections and challenge the provisional answer keys. Post considering the objections raised, final answer key has been prepared. It can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.
GUJCET is conducted every year for candidates who want to seek admission to undergraduate-level professional courses at participating institutions in Gujarat. This year's entrance examination was held on April 18, 2022, in an offline mode. GUJCET 2022 exam was conducted in three languages- Hindi, English, and Gujarati and in two shifts; morning (10 am – 12 pm) and afternoon (2 pm – 4 pm) in offline mode. Reports suggest that over 1 lakh students have appeared for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test that was conducted in April 2022. Candidates are advised to go to the official website so as not to miss any updates.