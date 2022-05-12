GUJCET Result 2022 To Be Declared Today At 10 Am, Follow These Steps To Check Scores

GUJCET Answer Key 2022: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will be releasing the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022 result on Thursday, May 12, 2022. GUJCET result 2022 will be uploaded on the official websites in the first half at 10 am. Post the declaration of result, the counselling process for admission to various professional courses will begin.

The GUJCET provisional answer key was released by GSEB in April last week, and students were also given time to raise objections and challenge the provisional answer keys. Post considering the objections raised, final answer key has been prepared. It can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

GSEB GUJCET Result: List of websites

gseb.org gsebeservice.com

GSEB GUJCET Result 2022: Here is how to check

Step 1: Visit the official site of GSEB on gseb.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on GUJCET link

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

GUJCET Final Answer Key 2022: Follow these steps to download

Step 1: To check the GUJCET 2022 final answer key, candidates should go to the official GSEB website (gseb.org).

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link for the ‘Board website’ option.

Step 3: Then, in the ‘news highlights' box, click on the link for "GUJCET-2022 Final Answer Key."

Step 4: The answer key will open in a new PDF

Step 5: Download and save for future reference

GUJCET is conducted every year for candidates who want to seek admission to undergraduate-level professional courses at participating institutions in Gujarat. This year's entrance examination was held on April 18, 2022, in an offline mode. GUJCET 2022 exam was conducted in three languages- Hindi, English, and Gujarati and in two shifts; morning (10 am – 12 pm) and afternoon (2 pm – 4 pm) in offline mode. Reports suggest that over 1 lakh students have appeared for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test that was conducted in April 2022. Candidates are advised to go to the official website so as not to miss any updates.