Haryana Board 12th Result 2022 Date: BSEH Expected To Declare Results On June 15

Haryana Board 12th Result: The HBSE Class 12 examination result is expected to be announced by the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) on Wednesday, June 15. Till now there has been no official confirmation or notice from the board's side, but based on media reports it is speculated that the result would be announced on June 15 and, if delayed, the result will be declared on the next day (June 16). Once released, the result will be available on the official website and students can check it by visiting bseh.org.in. This year's examination was held from March 21 to April 7, 2022. Around 2 lakh students took the class 12 exam, and over 4 lakh students took the class 10 exam. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the step-by-step process for downloading the examination.

Haryana Board Class 12 Result | Here's how to check the BSEH 12th Result 2022

Step 1: To check the BSEH 12th Result 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website-bseh.org.in.

Step 2: Next, click on the 12th result (2022) link on the homepage.

Step 3: Now, candidates need to enter log-in credentials such as roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Automatically, the BSEH 12th result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the preliminary scorecard and print it for future reference.

Last year, the examination was not conducted due to the COVID pandemic, and all the students were declared passed. The students were evaluated on the basis of a 30:10:60 ratio; thirty per cent on the 10th examination, 10 per cent on the 11th exam, and 60 per cent on internal assessment and practical examination marks. It is advised that students must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: PTI/ Representative