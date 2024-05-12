Advertisement

The Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH or HBSE) has made a significant announcement for class 10th students today, May 12, 2024. The HBSE Class 10 Result link has been activated now. Check the direct link below. The long-awaited results for the 2024 examinations have been declared today in a press conference, showcasing an impressive performance by candidates. With a total of 2,86,714 students appearing for the exams this year, a notable 2,73,015 have emerged successful.

What's striking is the commendable overall pass percentage of 95.22%, underscoring the dedication and hard work of students across the state. Conducted from February 17 to March 26, 2024, the Haryana Class 10th exams were executed seamlessly in a single shift, setting the stage for this remarkable outcome.

Breaking down the results, it's evident that girls have outshone boys once again, securing a remarkable pass percentage of 96.32%, while boys have achieved a commendable 94.22%.

Direct link to check HBSE Class 10th Result 2024

Direct link for HBSE Class 10th Open School Result 2024

Steps to check Haryana board class 10 result 2024

For those eager to access their results, the process has been streamlined for convenience. Simply visit the official BSEH website at bseh.org.in, navigate to the 'Results' section, and select 'Result of Secondary (Academic) Regular/Private Examination February/March-2024'. Enter your roll number and date of birth as per the instructions, and your HBSE Class 10th Result 2024 will be displayed promptly on your screen. Remember to download and print a copy for future reference.

Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2024 Highlights

Performance analysis based on school types reveals interesting trends, with government schools boasting a pass percentage of 93.19%, while private schools have excelled with an impressive 97.80%.

Notably, Panchkula has emerged as the top-performing district, clinching the highest pass percentage, while Nooh lags behind as the lowest performing district.

Further delving into the data, students from rural schools have achieved a commendable pass percentage of 95.24%, slightly edging out their urban counterparts who secured a 95.18% pass percentage.

In terms of categories, fresh candidates from Open Schools have recorded a pass percentage of 23.61%, whereas re-appear category candidates have fared significantly better with a remarkable 72.50% pass percentage.

With these results, the future looks bright for the young minds of Haryana, paving the way for promising academic and professional journeys ahead.