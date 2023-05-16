Haryana Board Class 10 Results 2023: How To Check BSEH 10th Results On Digilocker, UMANG

HBSE 10th Results 2023: Board of School Education Haryana will declare the HBSE 10th Result 2023 today, May 16. The BSEH class 10 results will be announced at 3.30 PM today. Once released, students who appeared for the exam will be able to check their scores online at bseh.org.in. Moreover, the Haryana Board results will also be available on Digilocker and UMANG apps and websites. See the steps to download BSEH 10th mark sheets here.

How to check Haryana Board 10th Result 2023 on official website

Step 1: Candidates who appeared for the exam should go to the official website- bseh.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on BSEH 10th result 2023 link

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their log-in credentials- roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the HBSE 10th result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the same and download HBSE 10th scorecard

Step 6: Take its printout for further references

How to check BSEH 10th Results on Digilocker?

Step 1: Download the DigiLocker app on your phone through Apple Store or Play Store

Step 2: Register and create an account on the app through your registered mobile number

Step 3: In the next step, enter your Aadhaar number and the OTP on the mobile app

Step 4: After verification, click on the Education tab on the DigiLocker homepage

Step 5: Click on the Haryana Board (BSEH) option under the Education tab

Step 6: Enter your Class, academic year, and BSEH board roll number

Step 7: The BSEH class 10 result will then be displayed on the screen, download it and take its printout

Here's how to check HBSE 10th results on UMANG app