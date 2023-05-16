Haryana Board Class 10 Results 2023: How To Check BSEH 10th Results On Digilocker, UMANG

HBSE 10th Results 2023: Board of School Education Haryana will declare the HBSE 10th Result 2023 today, May 16. The BSEH class 10 results will be announced at 3.30 PM today. Once released, students who appeared for the exam will be able to check their scores online at bseh.org.in. Moreover, the Haryana Board results will also be available on Digilocker and UMANG apps and websites. See the steps to download BSEH 10th mark sheets here.
How to check Haryana Board 10th Result 2023 on official website
- Step 1: Candidates who appeared for the exam should go to the official website- bseh.org.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on BSEH 10th result 2023 link
- Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their log-in credentials- roll number and date of birth
- Step 4: Post submitting the details, the HBSE 10th result 2023 will appear on the screen
- Step 5: Go through the same and download HBSE 10th scorecard
- Step 6: Take its printout for further references
How to check BSEH 10th Results on Digilocker?
- Step 1: Download the DigiLocker app on your phone through Apple Store or Play Store
- Step 2: Register and create an account on the app through your registered mobile number
- Step 3: In the next step, enter your Aadhaar number and the OTP on the mobile app
- Step 4: After verification, click on the Education tab on the DigiLocker homepage
- Step 5: Click on the Haryana Board (BSEH) option under the Education tab
- Step 6: Enter your Class, academic year, and BSEH board roll number
- Step 7: The BSEH class 10 result will then be displayed on the screen, download it and take its printout
Here's how to check HBSE 10th results on UMANG app
- Step 1: Candidates should download the UMANG app on their phone through Apple Store or Play Store.
- Step 2: Create an account and register with their mobile number
- Step 3: On the homepage, they should click on the ‘all services’ section
- Step 4: Now, select the 'BSEH' option to check class 10 results and select the academic year
- Step 5: Feed in the required credentials and click on submit
- Step 6: The result will be displayed on the screen, download it and take its printout