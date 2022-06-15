Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2022 Declared, 87.08% Students Pass; Here's How To Check

Haryana Board Result 2022: The Haryana Board Class 12 result has been finally released by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH). Students can now download the HBSE 12th result 2022 by visiting the official website of BSEH - bseh.org.in. The BSEH Class 12th exams were held between March 30 and April 27, 2022.

Students must take note that they will be required to enter their roll number and date of birth to check the result. This year, a total of 2.13 lakh (2,13,949) students have passed the BSEH Class 12 exam successfully out of 2.45 lakh (2,45,685) students who had appeared in the exam. The pass percentage is 87.08%.

Haryana Board Class 12 result | Toppers list

Rank Toppers Name Marks 1 Kajal 498 2 Muskan 498 3 Shakshi 496 4 Shruti 495 5 Punam 495

BSEH Results 2022 | List of websites to check HBSE Class 12 result 2022

bseh.org.in

bsehexam2017.in

bsehexam.org

Haryana Board Result 2022: Here's how to check BSEH Class 12 result 2022

Step 1: To check the HBSE Result candidates need to visit the official website - bseh.org.in result 2022.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the " Haryana board Class 12th result 2022 " link.

Step 3: The HBSE board 12th result 2022 window will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Enter required details like roll number or name as mentioned on the admit card

Step 5: Fill in the given captcha.

Step 6: Click on the ‘Find result’.

Step 7: HBSE Class 12th result 2022 Haryana board will appear on your screen.

Here's Haryana board class12 result link - CLICK HERE

Haryana Board Class 12 result | Here's how to check HBSE Result via SMS

To check the Haryana Board Class 12 results 2022 through SMS, type ‘RESULTHB12’and send it to 56263.

Image: PTI/ Representative