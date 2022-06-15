Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2022 Declared, 87.08% Students Pass; Here's How To Check

Quick links:
Haryana Board Result 2022: The Haryana Board Class 12 result has been finally released by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH). Students can now download the HBSE 12th result 2022 by visiting the official website of BSEH - bseh.org.in. The BSEH Class 12th exams were held between March 30 and April 27, 2022.
Students must take note that they will be required to enter their roll number and date of birth to check the result. This year, a total of 2.13 lakh (2,13,949) students have passed the BSEH Class 12 exam successfully out of 2.45 lakh (2,45,685) students who had appeared in the exam. The pass percentage is 87.08%.
