Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2022 Today; Here's How To Check BSEH Scorecards

Haryana Board Result 2022: The Haryana Board Class 12 results will be declared by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) today, June 15. According to the media reports, the result will be announced by 6 pm tomorrow. Once released, candidates can download the HBSE 12th result 2022 by visiting the official website of BSEH - bseh.org.in.

This year, around 2.61 lakh students appeared in the Haryana Board 12th exam. The BSEH Class 12th exams were held between March 30 and April 27, 2022. Students must take note that they will be required to enter their roll number and date of birth to check the result. Last year, the Board did not hold the HBSE Examination owing to the COVID pandemic, and 100 per cent of students qualified in the Class 10 Exams. For the comfort of the students we have mentioned step by step process and also mentioned list of websites to check Haryana Board Class 12 results.

BSEH Results 2022 | Here's list of websites to check HBSE Class 12 result 2022

bseh.org.in

bsehexam2017.in

bsehexam.org

Haryana Board Result 2022: Here's how to check BSEH 12th result 2022

Step 1: To check the HBSE Result candidates need to visit the official website - bseh.org.in result 2022.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the " Haryana board Class 12th result 2022 " link.

Step 3: The HBSE board 12th result 2022 window will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Enter required details like roll number or name as mentioned on the admit card

Step 5: Fill the given captcha.

Step 6: Click on the ‘Find result’.

Step 7: HBSE Class 12th result 2022 Haryana board will appear on your screen.

Haryana Board Class 12 results | Here's how to check HBSE 12th Result via SMS

To check the Haryana Board Class 12 results 2022 through SMS, type ‘RESULTHB12’and send it to 56263.

(Image: PTI/ Representative)