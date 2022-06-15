Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2022 Today; Here's How To Check BSEH Scorecards

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Haryana Board Result 2022: The Haryana Board Class 12 results will be declared by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) today, June 15. According to the media reports, the result will be announced by 6 pm tomorrow. Once released, candidates can download the HBSE 12th result 2022 by visiting the official website of BSEH - bseh.org.in.
This year, around 2.61 lakh students appeared in the Haryana Board 12th exam. The BSEH Class 12th exams were held between March 30 and April 27, 2022. Students must take note that they will be required to enter their roll number and date of birth to check the result. Last year, the Board did not hold the HBSE Examination owing to the COVID pandemic, and 100 per cent of students qualified in the Class 10 Exams. For the comfort of the students we have mentioned step by step process and also mentioned list of websites to check Haryana Board Class 12 results.