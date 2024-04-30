Advertisement

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) is all set to announce the HBSE 12th Result 2024 on April 30, 2024. The results for the Arts, Commerce, and Science streams are expected to be declared at 12 noon. Candidates eagerly awaiting their Class 12 board examination results can access them through the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

BSEH conducted the Class 12 Board Exams 2024 from February 27 to April 2, 2024, across various exam centers in the state. The examinations were conducted in a single shift on all days, starting from 12:30 pm and ending either at 3 pm or 3:30 pm, depending on the schedule. A total of 2,484 centers were set up across Haryana to facilitate the smooth conduct of the Class 10 and 12 examinations.

Over 2.5 lakh candidates appeared for the Haryana Board Class 12 examination this year, aiming to secure their academic achievements. As the results are set to be announced, candidates are advised to follow these simple steps to check their HBSE 12th Result 2024.

How to check HBSE Class 12th Results 2024

Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in. Navigate to the results tab. Open the Class 12 result link. Enter the required credentials and log in. Check your BSEH 12th result 2024 displayed on the screen.

HBSE Class 12th Pass Percentage Details:

In the previous academic year, the overall pass percentages for the Arts, Commerce, and Science streams were as follows:

Arts Pass Percentage: 86.61%

Science Pass Percentage: 85.84%

Commerce Pass Percentage: 92.52%

HBSE Class 12th Toppers' List 2024

The HBSE 12th toppers list 2024 will be released along with the result today. The list will be updated here shortly.

In the previous year, Nancy of Nav Bharat Senior Secondary School in Bhiwani emerged as the overall topper across all three streams, securing an outstanding 498 marks out of 500.

Here's a glimpse of the HBSE 12th toppers list 2023:

Rank Name Marks 1 Nancy 498 2 Jasmeet Kaur 497 3 Kanuj, Mansi Saini, Priya 496

HBSE 12th Result Toppers for Previous Years:

Rank Name of the Student Marks Secured 1 (Arts) Manisha 499 1 (Commerce) Pushpa 498 1 (Science) Bhavna Yadav 496

HBSE Result 12th 2021: Not Applicable (Exams not conducted)

HBSE Class 12th Toppers List 2020:

Stream Rank Name of the Student Marks Science 1 Deepak 497 Science 2 Muskan Bharadwaj 492 Science 3 Gifty 490 Commerce 1 Palak 494 Commerce 2 Tammana Gupta 493 Commerce 3 Monika 491 Arts 1 Shiv Kumar, Shivani Vats 494 Arts 2 Mansi 492 Arts 3 Geeta 491