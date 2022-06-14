Haryana Board Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check BSEH Class 12 Result

Haryana Board Result 2022: The Haryana Board Class 12 results will be declared by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) tomorrow, June 15. According to the media reports, the result will be announced by 6 pm tomorrow. Meanwhile, it has also come to light that HBSE has withheld the results of some schools in multiple districts of Haryana due to fake School Leaving Certificates (SLC). During the verification, hundreds of bogus school leaving certificates (SLC) were found. According to reports, 778 students from 92 non-state permanent-temporary recognised schools and 14 students from eight government schools in Class 10 have been found bogus. 73 students from 40 non-state permanent-temporary recognised schools and two students from two government schools in Class 12 were found to be fake.

This year, around 2.61 lakh students appeared in the Haryana Board 12th exam. The BSEH Class 12th exams were held between March 30 and April 27, 2022. Students must take note that they will be required to enter their roll number and date of birth to check the result. Last year, the Board did not hold the HBSE Examination owing to the COVID pandemic, and 100 per cent of students qualified in the Class 10 Exams.

BSEH Results 2022 | Here's list of websites to check HBSE Class 12 result 2022

bseh.org.in

bsehexam2017.in

bsehexam.org

Haryana Board Result 2022: Here's how to check BSEH 12th result 2022

Step 1: To check the HBSE Result candidates need to visit the official website - bseh.org.in result 2022.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the " Haryana board Class 12th result 2022 " link.

Step 3: The HBSE board 12th result 2022 window will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Enter required details like roll number or name as mentioned on the admit card

Step 5: Fill the given captcha.

Step 6: Click on the ‘Find result’.

Step 7: HBSE Class 12th result 2022 Haryana board will appear on your screen.

(Image: PTI/ Representative)