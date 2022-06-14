Haryana Board Result Date: BSEH Result Likely To Be Declared By June 15

Haryana Board Result: Haryana Class 12 exam result 2022 is expected to be announced by the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) on Wednesday, June 15. Once released, students will be able to check it by visiting the official website of the Harayana Board - bseh.org. According to media reports, the Class 12 result will be announced after 6 PM and the Class 10 result will be announced by June 25.

Till now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the declaration of the result, but reports say that the result will be announced on June 15, 2022. This year, more than 2.50 students took part in the Haryana Board 12th Examination 2022, which concluded on April 20, 2022. Students must take note that they need to enter their roll number and date of birth to check the Haryana Board 12th exam 2022 result. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the step-by-step process for downloading the examination.

BSEH Results Date 2022

HBSE Result 2022 date - Wednesday, June 15, 2022

BSEH Class 10 Result 2022 - Saturday, June 25

HBSE Result Class 12 Result | Here's how to check HBSE Result 2022

Step 1: To check the BSEH 12th Result 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website-bseh.org.in.

Step 2: Next, click on the 12th result (2022) link on the homepage.

Step 3: Now, candidates need to enter log-in credentials such as roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Automatically, the BSEH 12th result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the preliminary scorecard and print it for future reference.

Last year, the examination was not conducted due to the COVID pandemic, and all the students were declared passed. The students were evaluated on the basis of a 30:10:60 ratio; thirty per cent on the 10th examination, 10 per cent on the 11th exam, and 60 per cent on internal assessment and practical examination marks. It is advised that students must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

(Image: PTI/ Representative)