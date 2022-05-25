Haryana Board Results 2022: Class 10, 12 Result To Be Out By June 15, Here's How To Check

Haryana Board Results 2022: The Board of School Education, Haryana will be announcing the HBSE Class 10, 12 examinations result in June 2022. BSEH Chairman Jagbir Singh told a media organisation that the Class 10, 12 exam results 2022 will be announced between June 10 and 15, 2022. To be noted that the evaluation process has not been completed yet. Once released, the Haryana Board (BSEH) 10th, 12th results 2022 can be checked on the official website- bseh.org.in

"The evaluation process for the BSEH Class 10, 12 exams will conclude soon; the Class 12 result is likely to be announced before, following which the 10th result will be announced. Both the 10th, 12th results 2022 will be announced between June 10 and 15," the official said.

To check BSEH 10th, 12th results, candidates should be ready with their roll number and date of birth. Post logging in, the BSEH 10th, 12th results 2022 will be displayed on screen. Candidates should download the marksheet and take a printout for further reference. Last year, the pass percentage in both the Class 10, 12 exams was 100 percent. As the exams got cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic, the students were evaluated on the basis of class 10 and class 11 exam.

HBSE class 10, 12 exams: Overview

This year, over 3.65 lakh students have got themselves registered for the BSEH Class 10 exams

Over 2.90 lakh students registered for the Haryana Board Class 12 examination this year

BSEH held the class 12 Senior Secondary from March 30, 2022

Class 10 Secondary exam started on March 31, 2022

The exams was conducted in single-shift between 12:30 pm and 3 pm

HBSE 10th and 12th result 2022: Follow these steps to download scores