Haryana Open Board Result 2022: HBSE Releases HOS 10th, 12th Results; Here's Direct Link

Haryana Open Board Result 2022: The Haryana Open School, HOS result 2022 for Classes 10th and 12th have been released by the Haryana Board of School Education on the official website. Students can check their HOS results 2022 by visiting to the official website - bseh.org.in.To check the results, candidates are required to enter details such as roll number or name, father’s name, and other related information.
This year, as many as 20,174 students appeared for HOS Class 10 for the first time. Out of these, 5,029 students have passed and 15,145 students have re-appeared. As per the data released by BSEH, the overall pass percentage of HOS Class 10 fresh students is 24.93%. The CTP/Re-appear students' pass percentage for HOS Class 10 is 50.83. As many as 23,886 students appeared for the HOS Class 12 exams. Out of them, 8,096 students have cleared the exam and 15,790 students have re-appeared.