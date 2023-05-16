HBSE 10th Result 2023 Date, Time Out! Haryana Board To Declare Class 10 Results Today

HBSE 10th result 2023: Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani or Haryana Board will be releasing the HBSE 10th Result 2023 today, May 16. BSEH Chairman VP Yadav has announced that the HBSE class 10 result will be announced at 3.30 PM today. This year, a total of 2.9 lakh students appeared in the BSEH 10th exam. Once released, students will be able to check their results on the official website - bseh.org.in. Haryana Board conducted the Class 10 Board Exams from February 27 to March 25.

Haryana Board 10th Result 2023: How to check matric result

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website- bseh.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on BSEH 10th result 2023 link

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their log-in credentials- roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the HBSE 10th result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the same and download HBSE 10th scorecard

Step 6: Take its printout for further references

Haryana Board passing mark

The Haryana Board students need to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks in each paper and overall to clear the Haryana Board Class 10 exam. In case they fail, they will have to appear for the BSEH compartment exam. The re-evaluation details will be announced after the release of the results.

Haryana Board has already declared HBSE class 12th results on May 15. A total of 81.65% of students have passed the exam. BSEH class 12 exams were held from February 27 to March 28.