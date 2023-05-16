HBSE 10th Result 2023 Declared; 3 Students Become Haryana Board Toppers; 65.43% Pass

HBSE 10th Results 2023 are declared. Candidates who appeared for the Haryana Board class 10 results 2023 can check their results online. BSEH 10th results are available on the official website of the Board of School Education, Haryana. The result was announced in a press conference held at the Board's office. A total of 65.43% of students passed the exam.

Haryana Board class 10 toppers 2023

A total of 3 students scored 498 marks to become Haryana Board class 10th toppers. Sonu of Bhuwani, Himesh of Bhuna, and Varsha of Sonepat have become HBSE 10th toppers this year. This year, girls have outperformed boys. The pass percentage of girls is 69.81% and that of boys is 61.41%.

Where to check BSEH 10th Results 2023

bseh.org.in

digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

How to check BSEH 10th Result 2023 on the official website

Step 1: Candidates who appeared for the exam should go to the official website- bseh.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on BSEH 10th result 2023 link

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their log-in credentials- roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the HBSE 10th result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the same and download HBSE 10th scorecard

Step 6: Take its printout for further references

How to check HBSE 10th Results on Digilocker?

Step 1: Download the DigiLocker app on your phone through Apple Store or Play Store

Step 2: Register and create an account on the app through your registered mobile number

Step 3: In the next step, enter your Aadhaar number and the OTP on the mobile app

Step 4: After verification, click on the Education tab on the DigiLocker homepage

Step 5: Click on the Haryana Board (BSEH) option under the Education tab

Step 6: Enter your Class, academic year, and BSEH board roll number

Step 7: The BSEH class 10 result will then be displayed on the screen, download it and take its printout

Here's how to check HBSE 10th results on UMANG app