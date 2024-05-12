Advertisement

The Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH or HBSE) declared the results for the class 10th examinations of 2024 today, May 12. Candidates can access their results on the official websites hosted at bseh.org. This year, a total of 2,86,714 students appeared for the exams, with an impressive 2,73,015 successfully passing.

The overall pass percentage stands at a commendable 95.22%. Notably, the Haryana Class 10th exams were conducted from February 17 to March 26, 2024, in a single shift.

Advertisement

Breaking down the statistics, girls achieved a remarkable pass percentage of 96.32%, outshining the boys who recorded a still commendable 94.22%.

How to check HBSE Class 10th Result 2024

For those eager to check their results, the process is simple. Visit the official BSEH website at bseh.org.in, navigate to the ‘Results’ section, and select ‘Result of Secondary (Academic) Regular/Private Examination February/March-2024’. Provide the necessary details and submit to view the HBSE Class 10th Result 2024 on your screen. Don't forget to download and print a copy for future reference.

When analyzing performance based on school types, government schools saw a pass percentage of 93.19%, while private schools excelled with 97.80%.

Advertisement

Panchkula emerged as the top-performing district, boasting the highest pass percentage, while Nooh lagged behind as the lowest performing district.

Further delving into the data, students from rural schools achieved a pass percentage of 95.24%, slightly edging out their urban counterparts who secured a 95.18% pass percentage.

Advertisement

In terms of categories, fresh candidates from Open Schools recorded a pass percentage of 23.61%, whereas re-appear category candidates fared significantly better with a 72.50% pass percentage.