HBSE 10th Toppers 2024: The HBSE 10th result 2024 has been declared by the Board of Secondary Education Haryana on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their HBSE 10th class result 2024 at bseh.org.in. Alongside the result announcement, the authorities will also publish the HBSE 10th toppers list 2024, pass percentage, and other relevant information. The BSEH regularly announces the HBSE 10th toppers' names on its official platform. The Haryana Board conducted the HBSE 10th Board Exam 2024 from February 17 to March 26, 2024.

HBSE 10th Topper 2024

Rank Name of the Topper Score 1 To be announced soon - 2 To be announced soon - 2 To be announced soon -

HBSE 10th Toppers 2023

Rank Name of the Topper Score 1 Sonu 498 2 Simran 497 2 Dipesh Sharma 497 2 Manahi 497 3 Soon 496 3 Shivani Sharma 496 3 Sweety Kumari 496 3 Yashi 496 3 Monty 496 3 Tamanna 496 3 Dipanshi 496 3 Riya 496 3 Jyoti Rani 496

HBSE 10th Toppers 2022

Name Marks obtained Amisha 499 Sunaina 497 Khushi 497 Majnu 497 Himanshi 496 Himani 496 Love Kush 496 Suhani 496 Reena 496