Updated May 12th, 2024 at 13:28 IST
HBSE Class 10th Topper List 2024: Haryana Board Class 10 Merit List, Names, Marks of Toppers
HBSE Class 10th Topper List 2024: Check Haryana Board Class 10 Merit List 2024 that has details like names and marks of toppers.
- Education
- 1 min read
Advertisement
HBSE 10th Toppers 2024: The HBSE 10th result 2024 has been declared by the Board of Secondary Education Haryana on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their HBSE 10th class result 2024 at bseh.org.in. Alongside the result announcement, the authorities will also publish the HBSE 10th toppers list 2024, pass percentage, and other relevant information. The BSEH regularly announces the HBSE 10th toppers' names on its official platform. The Haryana Board conducted the HBSE 10th Board Exam 2024 from February 17 to March 26, 2024.
HBSE 10th Topper 2024
|Rank
|Name of the Topper
|Score
|1
|To be announced soon
|-
|2
|To be announced soon
|-
|2
|To be announced soon
|-
HBSE 10th Toppers 2023
|Rank
|Name of the Topper
|Score
|1
|Sonu
|498
|2
|Simran
|497
|2
|Dipesh Sharma
|497
|2
|Manahi
|497
|3
|Soon
|496
|3
|Shivani Sharma
|496
|3
|Sweety Kumari
|496
|3
|Yashi
|496
|3
|Monty
|496
|3
|Tamanna
|496
|3
|Dipanshi
|496
|3
|Riya
|496
|3
|Jyoti Rani
|496
HBSE 10th Toppers 2022
Advertisement
|Name
|Marks obtained
|Amisha
|499
|Sunaina
|497
|Khushi
|497
|Majnu
|497
|Himanshi
|496
|Himani
|496
|Love Kush
|496
|Suhani
|496
|Reena
|496
Advertisement
Published May 12th, 2024 at 13:28 IST