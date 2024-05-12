Updated May 12th, 2024 at 13:28 IST

HBSE Class 10th Topper List 2024: Haryana Board Class 10 Merit List, Names, Marks of Toppers

HBSE Class 10th Topper List 2024: Check Haryana Board Class 10 Merit List 2024 that has details like names and marks of toppers.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
HBSE Class 10 Topper List 2024 | Image:iStock
HBSE 10th Toppers 2024: The HBSE 10th result 2024 has been declared by the Board of Secondary Education Haryana on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their HBSE 10th class result 2024 at bseh.org.in. Alongside the result announcement, the authorities will also publish the HBSE 10th toppers list 2024, pass percentage, and other relevant information. The BSEH regularly announces the HBSE 10th toppers' names on its official platform. The Haryana Board conducted the HBSE 10th Board Exam 2024 from February 17 to March 26, 2024.

HBSE 10th Topper 2024

RankName of the TopperScore
1To be announced soon-
2To be announced soon-
2To be announced soon-

HBSE 10th Toppers 2023

RankName of the TopperScore
1Sonu498
2Simran497
2Dipesh Sharma497
2Manahi497
3Soon496
3Shivani Sharma496
3Sweety Kumari496
3Yashi496
3Monty496
3Tamanna496
3Dipanshi496
3Riya496
3Jyoti Rani496

HBSE 10th Toppers 2022

NameMarks obtained
Amisha499
Sunaina497
Khushi497
Majnu497
Himanshi496
Himani496
Love Kush496
Suhani496
Reena496

 

 

