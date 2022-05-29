Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Results To Be Released In Last Week Of June

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock/Representative
Himachal Pradesh Board Result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to release the class 10 and class 12 exam results in June last week. HPBOSE Chairman Suresh Kumar Soni told a media organisation, "The Class 10, 12 term 2 evaluation process is ongoing, the final result will possibly be announced in June last week."
Once the result is declared, it will be uploaded to the official websites. Around 2 lakh students who appeared for the HPBOSE 10th, and 12th exams will be able to check their results by following the steps mentioned below. Both matric as well as inter exams were conducted in March and April 2022. which concluded in April. A list of important dates can be checked here.
For the academic year 2021-2022, the HP Board conducted the exams in two terms. Students should know that the HPBOSE will announce the final result in June, and the term 2 exam result 2022 will not be announced separately. To be declared pass, students will have to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks. For details on HPBOSE 10th, 12th exam result 2022, candidates can go to the official website- hpbose.org.