Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Results To Be Released In Last Week Of June

Himachal Pradesh Board Result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to release the class 10 and class 12 exam results in June last week. HPBOSE Chairman Suresh Kumar Soni told a media organisation, "The Class 10, 12 term 2 evaluation process is ongoing, the final result will possibly be announced in June last week."

Once the result is declared, it will be uploaded to the official websites. Around 2 lakh students who appeared for the HPBOSE 10th, and 12th exams will be able to check their results by following the steps mentioned below. Both matric as well as inter exams were conducted in March and April 2022. which concluded in April. A list of important dates can be checked here.

Himachal Pradesh Board exam results: List of important dates

Class 12 term 2 exams were conducted between March 22 and April 13, 2022

Class 10 term 2 exams were conducted between March 26 and April 13, 2022.

The HPBOSE 12th term 1 result was announced on February 8, 2022

Class 10 result was announced on February 10, 2022

How to check HPBOSE Matric and Intermediate Result 2022 via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS application on the phone.

Step 2: Enter SMS in the format- HP12 Roll_Number or HP10 Roll_number

Step 3: Send it to 5676750.

Step 4: HP board 10th or 12th result 2022 will be sent as an SMS on the same number

How to check result on website

Step 1: Visit the official website of the HP Board- hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the result tab on the homepage

Step 3: Choose the HPBOSE 10th or 12th result 2022

Step 4: Enter the Login details in the link provided

Step 5: The Class 10th or 12th HPBOSE Result sheet will be displayed

Step 6- Download the HP Board results 2022 for further reference

For the academic year 2021-2022, the HP Board conducted the exams in two terms. Students should know that the HPBOSE will announce the final result in June, and the term 2 exam result 2022 will not be announced separately. To be declared pass, students will have to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks. For details on HPBOSE 10th, 12th exam result 2022, candidates can go to the official website- hpbose.org.