The Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education (UPMSP) is set to announce the much-anticipated results today, April 20. While the official website remains the primary platform for result checking, it's wise to have alternative methods at your disposal, especially during peak traffic hours.

The official websites, https://upmsp.edu.in/ and https://upresults.nic.in/, are prone to heavy traffic, potentially causing slow loading times or crashes. To avoid last-minute panic, it's essential to explore additional avenues for accessing your results promptly.

SMS services and mobile apps offer convenient alternatives, particularly in regions with limited internet connectivity. These options ensure that you can access your results seamlessly, even if the official website experiences technical glitches.

DigiLocker: Access the DigiLocker platform through the website digilocker.gov.in or the mobile app. Sign in using your mobile number and security pin or create an account if you don't have one. Retrieve your Class 12 mark sheet by selecting the UP State Board of High School and entering your roll number and corresponding year.

Access the DigiLocker platform through the website digilocker.gov.in or the DigiLocker mobile app.

Sign in using your mobile number and the security pin. If you don't have an account, create one quickly.

After successful registration, log in to your DigiLocker Account.

Locate and click on the HSC Mark Sheet option to retrieve your Class 12 mark sheet.

In the subsequent window, choose the UP State Board of High School

Enter your roll number and select the corresponding year from the UP Board in the provided drop-down menu.

How to check UP Board Class 12th Result via SMS

Open the SMS application on your mobile device.

Compose a message with UP12 followed by your Roll Number in the message field.

Send the message to 56263.

Await the delivery of your UP Board 12th Result 2024 directly to your mobile phone via SMS.

How to check UP Board Class 10th Result via SMS

Open the SMS application on your mobile device.

Compose a message with UP10 followed by your Roll Number in the message field.

Send the message to 56263.

Await the delivery of your UP Board 10th Result 2024 directly to your mobile phone via SMS.

How to check UP Board Results 2024 on Official Websites

Visit one of the result websites: upresults.nic.in or results.upmsp.edu.in. Open the UP Board Class 10th or Class 12th result link, depending on your requirement. Enter your roll number in the designated field. Click on the "Submit" button. Your result will be promptly displayed on the screen. Review your result and proceed to download it for future reference.

By utilizing these alternative methods, you can ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience while checking your UP Board results. Don't let server issues or slow loading times delay your access to this crucial information. Stay prepared and stay informed!