Advertisement

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is gearing up to unveil the highly anticipated UP Board Class 10 and 12 results for the academic year 2024. As per sources, the results are expected to be announced by April 25, 2024. Students can access their UP Board 10th and 12th results online through the official website, upresults.nic.in, using their unique roll number and school code.

The UP Board conducted the Class 10 and 12 examinations from February 22 to March 9, 2024. An impressive number of approximately 55 lakh students registered for these exams, with approximately 29 lakh from Class 10 and 25 lakhs from Class 12. Following the result declaration, the provisional UP Board marksheet will be made available online. However, students are advised to collect their original marksheet from their respective schools for official purposes.

Advertisement

How to check UP Board Results 2024

To check their UP Board results 2024, students can follow these simple steps:

Advertisement

Visit the official UP result website - upresults.nic.in. Click on the link corresponding to either 'UP High School Exam Result 2024' or 'UP Intermediate Examination Result 2024.' Enter your roll number and complete the captcha verification process. The online UP board exam mark sheet for Class 10 or 12 will be displayed on the screen. Download and save the UPMSP board result scorecard for future reference.

UP Board Result Date: Previous Years' Trends

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is yet to confirm the exact date and time of the UP board result 2024 announcement. However, based on previous years' trends, the results are expected to be declared by the last week of April 2024. For reference, here are the result dates and times from previous years:

2024: Expected by April 25, 2024

Expected by April 25, 2024 2023: April 25, 2023 (1:30 pm)

April 25, 2023 (1:30 pm) 2022: June 18, 2022

June 18, 2022 2021: July 31, 2021

Students are advised to stay updated by regularly checking the official UP board website for the latest announcements regarding the result date and time.