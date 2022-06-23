HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board To Release Matric Result By June 27

HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education is scheduled to announce the result of Class 10 exam 2022 by Monday, June 27, 2022. An official has told media that the exact date has not been finalized yet. This year, a total of 1.16 lakh students took the matric or class 10 exam 2022. The exams were conducted between March 26 and April 13, 2022.

To check HPBOSE 10th result 2022, candidates will have to enter their roll number, log-in credentials. Post logging in, HPBOSE 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen. Candidates should download and take its print out for further reference. In order to be declared as pass, candidates will have to score 30 per cent marks.

HPBoSE 10th results 2022: Where to check

hpbose.org results.gov.in indiaresults.com examresults.net

Check HPBOSE Matric Result 2022 via SMS: Here's how

Step 1: Open the SMS application on the phone.

Step 2: Enter SMS in the format- HP10 Roll_Number.

Step 3: Send it to 5676750.

Step 4: HP board 10th result 2022 will be sent as an SMS on the same number.

Follow these steps to check result on official website

Step 1: Go to the official website of the HP Board- hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the result tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the HPBOSE 10th result 2022 link.

Step 4: On the redirected page, enter the Login details in the link provided.

Step 5: The Class 10th HPBOSE Result sheet will be displayed.

Step 6: Download the HP Board results 2022 for further reference.

HPBOSE 12th Result 2022: Overview

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), Dharamshala has released the HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 on June 18. The result released at around 12 noon. Since the result has been released, registered candidates who took the test can download scorecards from the official website hpbose.org. Class 12 term 2 exams were conducted between March 22 and April 13, 2022. Over 90 thousand students who took the exam can check scores by clicking on direct link.