HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board To Release Matric Result By June 27

HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education is scheduled to announce the result of Class 10 exam 2022 by Monday, June 27, 2022. An official has told media that the exact date has not been finalized yet. This year, a total of 1.16 lakh students took the matric or class 10 exam 2022. The exams were conducted between March 26 and April 13, 2022.
To check HPBOSE 10th result 2022, candidates will have to enter their roll number, log-in credentials. Post logging in, HPBOSE 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen. Candidates should download and take its print out for further reference. In order to be declared as pass, candidates will have to score 30 per cent marks.
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), Dharamshala has released the HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 on June 18. The result released at around 12 noon. Since the result has been released, registered candidates who took the test can download scorecards from the official website hpbose.org. Class 12 term 2 exams were conducted between March 22 and April 13, 2022. Over 90 thousand students who took the exam can check scores by clicking on direct link.