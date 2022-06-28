HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Likely To Be Out Today, Here's How To Check Result Via SMS

Himachal Pradesh 10th result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education is likely to release the Class 10 or matric exam result 2022 on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. However, as of now, the exact time has not been announced. Once released, the result will be uploaded on the official websites mentioned below. 1.16 lakh students who took the matric or class 10 exam 2022 should be ready with their roll number and date of birth to check scorecards. List of important dates as well as, steps to check the result are mentioned below.

HPBOSE 10th result 2022: Check important dates here

The class 10 first paper was conducted on March 26, 2022

The exams concluded on April 13, 2022

Result is expected to be out on June 28, 2022

HPBoSE 10th results 2022: Official websites to check

hpbose.org results.gov.in indiaresults.com examresults.net

HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: Here's how to check scorecards on official websites

Step 1: To view the HPBOSE Class 10 Result, candidates must go to any of the HPBOSE official website

Step 2: Then, click on the link that reads, "HPBOSE 10th result 2022."

Step 3: Candidates then need to enter the roll number and click on the search button.

Step 4: On the screen, you will see the HP 10th class result (2022).

Step 5: Download the PDF file, or take a printout for future reference.

Check HPBOSE Matric Result 2022: Here's how to check via SMS

Step 1: To check the Himachal Pradesh class 10 result, open the SMS application on the phone

Step 2: Enter SMS in the format- HP10 Roll_Number

Step 3: Send it to 5676750

Step 4: HP board 10th result 2022 will be sent as an SMS on the same number

The Board has already released the Class 12th Result. As many as 1.16 lakh students appeared in the Class 10 exam 2022. The pass percentage this year was 93.91%. It is advised that students must regularly visit the official websites for fresh updates and more information - indiaresults.com, examresults.net.