HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Today; List Of Websites To Check HP Board Class 10 Result

HPBOSE 10th result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education is all set to release the HPBOSE 10th Term 2 Result 2022 today, June 29, 2022. Once released, students will be able to check their Himachal Board Term 2 results by visiting the official website - hpbose.org. To check the HPBOSE 10th term 2 results 2022, candidates are required to enter their roll number and date of birth. The HPBOSE Himachal 10th result will be based on a nine-point grading system-- A1, A2, B1, B2, C1, C2, D, E1, E2. The candidates who score a grade D or below will have to appear for the improvement exam. The HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2022 will be announced by the HP Board Chairperson at a press conference at 11 am.

List of websites to check HP Board 10th Result 2022

hpbose.org

Results.gov.in

results.nic.in.

HPBOSE Class 10 Results 2022 | Here's how to check the HP Board 10th Result

Step 1: To download the HP Board 10th Result 2022, candidates need to visit the official website: hpbose.org.

Step 2: Then, click on the designated HPBOSE 10th result 2022 link.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: The result of your HP Board 10th examination will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Save it to your computer and print it for future reference.

Nearly 1.15 lakh students are waiting for the HPBOSE 10th Term 2 Result 2022. This year, the HPBOSE term 2 Class 10 board exams were conducted between March 26 and April 13. More than 1.15 lakh students took part in the HP Board 10th exams this year. Stay connected to this website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative