HPBOSE 10th Result 2023 Declared: 89.7% Pass; Manvi Tops With 99.1% Marks

HPBOSE class 10th results are declared today. Girls have outshone boys in terms of the pass percentage in the class 10 results announced today May 25 in the examinations of the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE). The top 3 ranks in the Class 10th exam result have been secured by girl students. Among the top 10 candidates, 8 girls have made it to the top ten while only two boys could manage to get their names in the list.

Manvi becomes state topper with 99.1%

Manvi from Snower Valley Public School Bajaura in Kullu district bagged the numero uno position securing 99.14 per cent marks (694 marks) in HP board 10th result 2023. Second in the list was Diksha Kathyal from Hamirpur’s Senior Secondary School Chubatra with 99 per cent marks (693 marks). The third rank was jointly shared by Akshita Sharma and Akarshak Sharma. They both got 98.86 per cent marks (692 marks).

Which district topped the pass percentage list ?

Hamirpur stood number one in the district-wise result with a pass percentage of 96.35 per cent. It was followed by Kangra (94.36) and Mandi (93.12). The Sirmour district stood at the bottom of the list where 79.19 per cent of the total students managed to qualify.

91,440 students appeared in the Class 10 Term 2 Final Board Examination out of which 81,732 have passed. The pass percentage stands at 89.7 per cent. The overall pass percentage has improved since last year when it was 87.5 per cent. The examination was administered between March and April, 2023. On May 20, the education board announced the Class 12 results, revealing that 79.74 percent of students successfully passed the examination.

HP Board 10th Result 2023 via DigiLocker

Students can also download the HPBOSE examination marksheet at DigiLocker. Follow the below steps:

Step 1. Login to digilocker.gov.in

Step 2. Sign up for DigiLocker using Aadhaar Card number

Step 3. Sign in to the account.

Step 4. Click on the HPBoSE link

Step 5. Select class 10 result link

Step 6. Key-in roll number

Step 7. Result appears on your screen