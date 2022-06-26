HPBOSE 10th Result To Be Released On Jun 30; Here's How To Check Scores

HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Class 10 exam result 2022 was expected to be released by the HP Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Monday, June 27, but now it has come to notice that the Class 10th result will not be announced tomorrow. According to media reports, the HP Board Chairman has confirmed that the HP Board's 10th result will not be announced tomorrow due to some pending work regarding the Class 10 result declaration. The 10th result in 2022 will be announced by June 30.

Once released, students will be able to check it by visiting the official website of HP Bose, hpbose.org. Candidates must note that they must enter their roll number and other log-in credentials to check their HP BOSE Class 10 results. As many as 1.16 lakh students appeared in the Class 10 exam in 2022.

Passing Percentage

In order to qualify for the class 10 examination candidates are required to secure a minimum passing mark of 30 percent.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2022| Here's how to check scorecards

Step 1: To view the HPBOSE Class 10 Result, candidates must go to the HPBOSE official website - hpbose.org.

Step 2: Then, click on the link that reads, "HPBOSE 10th result 2022."

Step 3: Candidates then need to enter the roll number and click on the search button.

Step 4: On the screen, you will see the HP 10th class result (2022).

Step 5: Download the PDF file, or take a printout for future reference.

The Board has already released the Class 12th Result. As many as 1.16 lakh students appeared in the Class 10 exam 2022. The pass percentage this year was 93.91%. It is advised that students must regularly visit the official websites for fresh updates and more information - indiaresults.com, examresults.net.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative