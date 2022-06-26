HPBOSE 10th Result To Be Released On Jun 30; Here's How To Check Scores

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Class 10 exam result 2022 was expected to be released by the HP Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Monday, June 27, but now it has come to notice that the Class 10th result will not be announced tomorrow. According to media reports, the HP Board Chairman has confirmed that the HP Board's 10th result will not be announced tomorrow due to some pending work regarding the Class 10 result declaration. The 10th result in 2022 will be announced by June 30.
Once released, students will be able to check it by visiting the official website of HP Bose, hpbose.org. Candidates must note that they must enter their roll number and other log-in credentials to check their HP BOSE Class 10 results. As many as 1.16 lakh students appeared in the Class 10 exam in 2022.
The Board has already released the Class 12th Result. As many as 1.16 lakh students appeared in the Class 10 exam 2022. The pass percentage this year was 93.91%. It is advised that students must regularly visit the official websites for fresh updates and more information - indiaresults.com, examresults.net.