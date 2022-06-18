Last Updated:

HPBOSE Board Results 2022: Himachal Pradesh Class 12 Term 2 Results Likely To Be Out Today

HPBOSE Himachal Pradesh Board is expected to release the inter or class 12 result on June 18, 2022. Once released, it can be checked by following these steps.

HPBOSE

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), Dharamshala is expected to announce the HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 on June 18. According to media reports, the date and time for the results have been announced. However, no update can be seen on the official website yet. 

As per the local reports, the Himachal Board Class 12th Term 2 results will be released on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Once released, it will be available for download on the official website hpbose.org. As of now, there is no official word on HPBOSE 12th Term 2 Result 2022 releasing time. However, following the past trends, the results are usually declared in the second half by 2 pm. Registered students who took the exam will be able to download their scorecards by following these steps.

HPBOSE 12th Result 2022: Check date and time here 

  • HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 is likely to be out on June 18
  • The class 12th Result 2022 is likely to be out by 2 pm

Over 90,000 students are waiting for their Term 2 Class 12th HPBOSE Results 2022. They should be ready with their roll number and date of birth to check scores.

Himachal Pradesh Board exam results: Check important dates here

  • Class 12 term 2 exams were conducted between March 22 and April 13, 2022
  • Results are expected to be out on June 18

How to check HPBOSE Matric and Intermediate Result 2022 via SMS

  • Step 1: Open the SMS application on the phone
  • Step 2: Enter SMS in the format- HP12 Roll_Number 
  • Step 3: Send it to 5676750.
  • Step 4: HP board 12th result 2022 will be sent as an SMS on the same number

How to check result on official website

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of the HP Board- hpbose.org
  • Step 2: Click on the result tab on the homepage
  • Step 3: Click on the HPBOSE 12th result 2022 
  • Step 4: Enter the Login details in the link provided
  • Step 5: The Class 12th HPBOSE Result sheet will be displayed
  • Step 6: Download the HP Board results 2022 for further reference
