HPBOSE Board Results 2022: Himachal Pradesh Class 12 Term 2 Results Likely To Be Out Today

Image: Shutterstock
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), Dharamshala is expected to announce the HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 on June 18. According to media reports, the date and time for the results have been announced. However, no update can be seen on the official website yet.
As per the local reports, the Himachal Board Class 12th Term 2 results will be released on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Once released, it will be available for download on the official website hpbose.org. As of now, there is no official word on HPBOSE 12th Term 2 Result 2022 releasing time. However, following the past trends, the results are usually declared in the second half by 2 pm. Registered students who took the exam will be able to download their scorecards by following these steps.
Over 90,000 students are waiting for their Term 2 Class 12th HPBOSE Results 2022. They should be ready with their roll number and date of birth to check scores.