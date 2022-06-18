HPBOSE Board Results 2022: Himachal Pradesh Class 12 Term 2 Results Likely To Be Out Today

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), Dharamshala is expected to announce the HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 on June 18. According to media reports, the date and time for the results have been announced. However, no update can be seen on the official website yet.

As per the local reports, the Himachal Board Class 12th Term 2 results will be released on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Once released, it will be available for download on the official website hpbose.org. As of now, there is no official word on HPBOSE 12th Term 2 Result 2022 releasing time. However, following the past trends, the results are usually declared in the second half by 2 pm. Registered students who took the exam will be able to download their scorecards by following these steps.

HPBOSE 12th Result 2022: Check date and time here

HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 is likely to be out on June 18

The class 12th Result 2022 is likely to be out by 2 pm

Over 90,000 students are waiting for their Term 2 Class 12th HPBOSE Results 2022. They should be ready with their roll number and date of birth to check scores.

Himachal Pradesh Board exam results: Check important dates here

Class 12 term 2 exams were conducted between March 22 and April 13, 2022

Results are expected to be out on June 18

How to check HPBOSE Matric and Intermediate Result 2022 via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS application on the phone

Step 2: Enter SMS in the format- HP12 Roll_Number

Step 3: Send it to 5676750.

Step 4: HP board 12th result 2022 will be sent as an SMS on the same number

How to check result on official website