HPBOSE Class 10 & 12 Term 1 Results 2022 Released; Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
HP Board Results 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Dharamshala, HPBOSE Term 1 Results 2021-22 has been declared today on February 7, 2022. Students who have appeared in the examination can now check HP Board 10th and 12th exams results for Semester 1 by visiting the official website - hpbose.org. The Himachal Pradesh Board conducted class 10 exams for Term 1, which started on November 20 and continued till December 3, 2021, and class 12 Sem 1 exams began on November 18 and continued till December 9, 2021.
In case students are not satisfied with the result they can apply for the rechecking of papers. Students must note that local media reports suggest that the Board would give about 10-15 days to HPBOSE 10th and 12th-grade students to submit requests for rechecking of papers. All the information related to the examination is available on the official website.