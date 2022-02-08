HPBOSE Class 10 & 12 Term 1 Results 2022 Released; Here's Direct Link

HP Board Results 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Dharamshala, HPBOSE Term 1 Results 2021-22 has been declared today on February 7, 2022. Students who have appeared in the examination can now check HP Board 10th and 12th exams results for Semester 1 by visiting the official website - hpbose.org. The Himachal Pradesh Board conducted class 10 exams for Term 1, which started on November 20 and continued till December 3, 2021, and class 12 Sem 1 exams began on November 18 and continued till December 9, 2021.

Direct Link to check HPBOSE 10, 12 Term 1 Result

HPBOSE Results 2022: Here's how to check results

Step 1: To check HPBOSE Result 2022 students need to visit the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education - hpbose.org.

Step 2: Now, click on the link that reads, " HPBOSE 10th and 12th Results 2021 for Semester 1 Exams "

" Step 3: Then click on the appropriate link.

Step 4: Students now need to enter their roll number or any other details as required.

Step 4: Your HPBOSE 10th result and HPBOSE 12th result, along with the scores, will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save and take a printout of the results for future needs.

HPBOSE Result 2022 Released: Paper recheck

In case students are not satisfied with the result they can apply for the rechecking of papers. Students must note that local media reports suggest that the Board would give about 10-15 days to HPBOSE 10th and 12th-grade students to submit requests for rechecking of papers. All the information related to the examination is available on the official website.

