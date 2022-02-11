HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2022: Term 1 Result Out At Hpbose.org, Here Is How To Check Scores

Quick links:
HPBOSE class 10 result 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board Of School Education on Thursday, February 10, has released HPBOSE Class 10 result. To be noted that the result has been released for first term. Students of Class 10 who took the exam and were waiting for the results can check it now. It has been uploaded on the official website .. and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. To be noted that the HPBOSE Class 12 result has already been declared two days before. In order to check Himachal Pradesh class 10 result 2022, students should be ready with their roll number.
Students can also request their results on their mobile phones via SMS. It can also be accessed from official website. Follow these steps to download scores.
This year Himachal Pradesh board is also following CBSE's exam pattern. It had also announced to conduct the exam in two terms. Term 1 exam was conducted in December 2021 and result has been released. Term 2 exams are slated to be conducted in March/April 2022. Students should know that the final results will be prepared after adding marks of both terms. This pattern has been adopted by CBSE at first considering the uncertainties arising out of COVID.