HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2022: Term 1 Result Out At Hpbose.org, Here Is How To Check Scores

HPBOSE class 10 result 2022 for term 1 result has been released at hpbose.org. It can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

Ruchika Kumari
Hpbose class 10 result 2022

Image: PTI


HPBOSE class 10 result 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board Of School Education on Thursday, February 10, has released HPBOSE Class 10 result. To be noted that the result has been released for first term. Students of Class 10 who took the exam and were waiting for the results can check it now. It has been uploaded on the official website .. and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. To be noted that the HPBOSE Class 12 result has already been declared two days before. In order to check Himachal Pradesh class 10 result 2022, students should be ready with their roll number.

Students can also request their results on their mobile phones via SMS. It can also be accessed from official website. Follow these steps to download scores.

HPBOSE Class 10th Term 1 2022 Result: How to check result on SMS

  • Step 1: Go to the SMS section on your phone
  • Step 2: Type ‘HP 10 digit exam roll number' and send it to 56263
  • Step 3: The HP Board 10th class result term 1 will be shared on the same mobile number
  • Step 4: Check the result and cross-check it from official website as well 

Here is how to check Class 10 Term-I results

  • Students should go to the HPBOSE website - www.hpbose.org
  • On the homepage, click on the results section
  • Click on ‘10th Regular Ist Term Theory Examinations, November 2021’
  • Candidates will be redirected to another page where Matric 1st Term Examinations Theory Marks will appear
  • Candidates will have to enter their roll number and search
  • The Class 10 Term-I result will be displayed on the screen
  • Candidates should go through it and download results
  • They are also advised to take its print out for future reference

Here is the direct link to download scorecard

This year Himachal Pradesh board is also following CBSE's exam pattern. It had also announced to conduct the exam in two terms. Term 1 exam was conducted in December 2021 and result has been released. Term 2 exams are slated to be conducted in March/April 2022. Students should know that the final results will be prepared after adding marks of both terms. This pattern has been adopted by CBSE at first considering the uncertainties arising out of COVID. 

