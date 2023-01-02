HPBOSE Class 10th, 12th Term 1 Result Released; Here's How To Check Scores

HPBOSE Exam Result: The class 10th, and 12th term 1 result has been released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) today, January 2, 2023. All those candidates who want to check the HPBOSE Term 1 result can do so by visiting the official website at hpbose.org. In order to check the results, candidates are required to enter their login credentials, such as their date of birth and registration number. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to check the HPBOSE 10th, and 12th results.

Websites to check HPBOSE Class 10th Results

hpbose.org

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

results.gov.in

HPBOSE Class 10th, 12th Results: Check steps to apply

Step 1: To check the result, candidates must visit the official website at hpbose.org.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the HPBOSE 10th Result 2022-23’ or ‘HPBOSE 12th Result 2022-23’ link

Step 3: Candidates must then click the results link.

Step 4: Candidates are then required to enter their login details, such as date of birth and registration number.

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Save and download the result for future needs.

Here's how to check HP Board 12 results 2023 via SMS

Step 1: In order to check HP Board 12th results, candidates are required to open the SMS application on the phone.

Step 2: Then, enter the SMS in the format- HP12 Roll_Number (e.g. HP12 206151051)

Step 3: Send it to 5676750.

Step 4: HP board 12th result 2023 will be sent as an SMS on the same number.

Details mentioned on HPBOSE Exam Result 2022

Student Name

Roll Number

Subjects in which a student has appeared/ opted for the exams

Marks obtained

Total Marks

Qualifying Status

