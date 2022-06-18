HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2022 Out; 93.91% Pass; Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), Dharamshala has released the HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 on June 18. The result released at around 12 noon. Since the result has been released, registered candidates who took the test can download scorecards from the official website hpbose.org. The scorecards can be downloaded by following these steps. The steps to check result via SMS are also attached. Class 12 term 2 exams were conducted between March 22 and April 13, 2022. Over 90 thousand students who took the exam should be ready with their roll number and date of birth to check scores.

HPBOSE 12th Result 2022: Date and time

HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 has been released on June 18

It has been released at around 12 noon

HPBOSE 12th Result 2022: Toppers list

Rank 1: Vani Gautam with 494 marks or 98.8%

Rank 2: Angel Sharma from Chamba and Vanshika Chaudhary of Solan by scoring 490 marks or 98%.

Rank 3: Sheetal Verma of Shimla and Tanvi Verma of Solan got 489 marks or 97.8%.

As many as 93.91% have cleared the exam this year.

HPBoSE 12th results 2022: Where to check?

hpbose.org results.gov.in indiaresults.com examresults.net

Check HPBOSE Matric and Intermediate Result 2022 via SMS: Here's how

Step 1: Open the SMS application on the phone

Step 2: Enter SMS in the format- HP12 Roll_Number

Step 3: Send it to 5676750.

Step 4: HP board 12th result 2022 will be sent as an SMS on the same number

Follow these steps to check result on official website