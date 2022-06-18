HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2022 Out; 93.91% Pass; Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

Quick links:
Image: PTI/Representative
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), Dharamshala has released the HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 on June 18. The result released at around 12 noon. Since the result has been released, registered candidates who took the test can download scorecards from the official website hpbose.org. The scorecards can be downloaded by following these steps. The steps to check result via SMS are also attached. Class 12 term 2 exams were conducted between March 22 and April 13, 2022. Over 90 thousand students who took the exam should be ready with their roll number and date of birth to check scores.