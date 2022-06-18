Last Updated:

HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2022 Out; 93.91% Pass; Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

HPBOSE class 12 result 2022 has been released. Registered candidates who took the exam can check their scores now.

HPBOSE

Image: PTI/Representative


Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), Dharamshala has released the HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 on June 18. The result released at around 12 noon. Since the result has been released, registered candidates who took the test can download scorecards from the official website hpbose.org. The scorecards can be downloaded by following these steps. The steps to check result via SMS are also attached. Class 12 term 2 exams were conducted between March 22 and April 13, 2022. Over 90 thousand students who took the exam should be ready with their roll number and date of birth to check scores.

Here is the direct link to check scorecards

HPBOSE 12th Result 2022: Date and time

  • HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 has been released on June 18
  • It has been released at around 12 noon

HPBOSE 12th Result 2022: Toppers list

  • Rank 1: Vani Gautam with 494 marks or 98.8%
  • Rank 2: Angel Sharma from Chamba and Vanshika Chaudhary of Solan by scoring 490 marks or 98%.
  • Rank 3: Sheetal Verma of Shimla and Tanvi Verma of Solan got 489 marks or 97.8%.
  • As many as 93.91% have cleared the exam this year. 

HPBoSE 12th results 2022: Where to check?

  1. hpbose.org
  2. results.gov.in
  3. indiaresults.com
  4. examresults.net

Check HPBOSE Matric and Intermediate Result 2022 via SMS: Here's how

  • Step 1: Open the SMS application on the phone
  • Step 2: Enter SMS in the format- HP12 Roll_Number 
  • Step 3: Send it to 5676750.
  • Step 4: HP board 12th result 2022 will be sent as an SMS on the same number

Follow these steps to check result on official website

  • Step 1: Go to the official website of the HP Board- hpbose.org
  • Step 2: Click on the result tab on the homepage
  • Step 3: Click on the HPBOSE 12th result 2022 link
  • Step 4: On the redirected page, enter the Login details in the link provided
  • Step 5: The Class 12th HPBOSE Result sheet will be displayed
  • Step 6: Download the HP Board results 2022 for further reference
