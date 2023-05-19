HPBOSE Class 12th Results 2023 On May 20; Where And How To Check Scores Online And Via SMS

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), Dharamshala will announce the HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 on May 20 at 11 am. HPBOSE will declare the class 12 term 2 results in a press conference. Once released, it will be available for download on the official website hpbose.org.

HPBOSE 12th Result 2023: Check date and time here

HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 date: May 20

The class 12th Result 2023 time: 11 am

Around one lakh students are waiting for their Term 2 Class 12th HPBOSE Results 2023. They should be ready with their roll number and date of birth to check scores. The results can be checked by following the steps given below.

How to check HPBOSE class 12th Result 2023 via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS application on the phone

Step 2: Enter SMS in the format- HP12 Roll_Number

Step 3: Send it to 5676750.

Step 4: HP board 12th result 2023 will be sent as an SMS on the same number

How to check HPBOSE class 12 results on official website