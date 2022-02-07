HPBOSE Results 2022: HP Term 1 Board 10 & 12 Results To Be Out Today; See How To Check

HP Board Results 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Dharamshala, HPBOSE Term 1 Results 2021-22 is expected to be declared in a few hours today on February 7, 2022. Students who took part in the HP Board 10th and 12th exams can check their board exam results for Semester 1 by visiting the official website: hpbose.org. The Board has not confirmed any specific time for the declaration of the result; however, it is expected that that result will be out by 2 pm today. The Himachal Pradesh Board conducted class 10 exams for Term 1, which started on November 20 and continued till December 3, 2021, and class 12 Sem 1 exams began on November 18 and continued till December 9, 2021.

In case students are not satisfied with the result they can apply for the rechecking of papers. Students must note that local media reports suggest that the Board would give about 10-15 days to HPBOSE 10th and 12th-grade students to submit requests for rechecking of papers. All the information related to the examination is available on the official website.

HPBOSE Results 2022: Here's how to check results

Step 1: Students need to open the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education - hpbose.org .

. Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, " HPBOSE 10th and 12th Results 2021 for Semester 1 Exams ."

." Step 3: After clicking on the appropriate link, students will have to enter their roll number or any other details as asked.

Step 4: Your HPBOSE 10th result and HPBOSE 12th result, along with the scores, will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save and take a printout of the results for future needs.

