HPSC Lecturer Group B Result Released, Follow These Steps To Check Scores Online

HPSC Lecturer Group B results 2022: In a recent move, the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has announced the result of the recruitment test for the Posts of Lecturer (Group-B) in various subjects and Foreman Instructor in Technical Education Department. HPSC Lecturer Group B result has been released on August 16, 2022. The same can be checked on official website by following the steps mentioned below. For more details related to result, registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website hpsc.gov.in.

Official notification reads, "The Recruitment test for the Posts of Lecturer (Group-B) in various subjects and Foreman Instructor in Technical Education Department, Haryana was conducted by the Haryana Public Service Commission, on 11th & 12th June 2022. The candidates, bearing the following roll numbers have been declared qualified for Viva-Voce provisionally, subject to the fullillment of all eligibility conditions."

HPSC Lecturer Group B result 2022 has been released for the Lecturer (Group-B) Exam which was conducted on June 11 and 12, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 437 vacancies for the post of Lecturer (Group-B) in various subjects and Foreman Instructor in Technical Education Department, Haryana will be filled.

The result mentions that the candidates declared qualified will have to appear for viva-voce provisionally. As of now, the details for the same have not been released yet. Candidates will be informed separately through an announcement either displayed on the commission's website or published in various newspapers.

HPSC Lecturer Group B results 2022: Here’s how to check