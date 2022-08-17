Last Updated:

HPSC Lecturer Group B Result Released, Follow These Steps To Check Scores Online

HPSC Lecturer Group B result has been released on August 16, 2022. The scorecards can be checked by following the steps mentioned here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
HPSC Lecturer Group B result

Image: Shutterstock


HPSC Lecturer Group B results 2022: In a recent move, the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has announced the result of the recruitment test for the Posts of Lecturer (Group-B) in various subjects and Foreman Instructor in Technical Education Department. HPSC Lecturer Group B result has been released on August 16, 2022. The same can be checked on official website by following the steps mentioned below. For more details related to result, registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website hpsc.gov.in.

Official notification reads, "The Recruitment test for the Posts of Lecturer (Group-B) in various subjects and Foreman Instructor in Technical Education Department, Haryana was conducted by the Haryana Public Service Commission, on 11th & 12th June 2022. The candidates, bearing the following roll numbers have been declared qualified for Viva-Voce provisionally, subject to the fullillment of all eligibility conditions."

HPSC Lecturer Group B result 2022 has been released for the Lecturer (Group-B) Exam which was conducted on June 11 and 12, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 437 vacancies for the post of Lecturer (Group-B) in various subjects and Foreman Instructor in Technical Education Department, Haryana will be filled.

The result mentions that the candidates declared qualified will have to appear for viva-voce provisionally. As of now, the details for the same have not been released yet. Candidates will be informed separately through an announcement either displayed on the commission's website or published in various newspapers.

HPSC Lecturer Group B results 2022: Here’s how to check

  1. Step 1: Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in
  2. Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link “Recruitment Test Result for Posts of Lecturer (Group-B) in various subjects and Foreman Instructor in Technical Education Department, Haryana. Advt No. 11/2021 held on 11.06.2022 & 12.06.2022”
  3. Step 3: Click on the download link for the result
  4. Step 4: The result pdf will appear on your screen
  5. Step 5: Check and download the result 
READ | UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 37 Asst Director, DD & other posts, here's direct link
READ | AIIMS Bibinagar recruitment 2022: Here's how to register for faculty posts by August 31
READ | BECIL Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 54 posts, here's how to apply online
READ | GAIL Limited Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 282 posts, check vacancy details
READ | Delhi Govt direct recruitment: 17,256 vacancies to be filled for various departments
COMMENT