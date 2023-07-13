HSCAP Kerala +1 First Supplementary Allotment Result 2023 Out, Here's Direct Link

Kerala Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process, or HSCAP first supplementary allotment list for the 2023 +1 admission has been released. Students can now check the allotment list by visiting the official website at hscap.kerala.gov.in. The list is for candidates who applied for class 11 admission. The admissions based on the first supplementary allotment list will be conducted on July 13 and 14, 2023.

"Merit Quota First Supplementary Allotment Results Published. Admissions on 13th and 14th July 2023. Read Instruction for more Details," a statement on the official website reads.

As per the DGE Kerala data, 45,394 seats were allocated as supplementary vacancies. Of these, 35,163 seats have been allotted to candidates, while 10,600 remain vacant. The number of management quota vacancies is 17788 and for unaided quota, it is 41919. The total number of vacancies is 70307.

HSCAP Kerala +1 first supplementary allotment list 2023: Here's how to check