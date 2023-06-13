HSCAP Kerala +1 Results 2023 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check

HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2023 results: The Directorate of General Education (DGE) Kerala has declared the trial allotment for first-year higher secondary admissions today, June 13. Candidates can now check their results online. The HSCAP Kerala +1 results for the allotments by visiting the official website- hscap.kerala.gov.in. The first list of trial allotments will be released on June 19.

How to check HSCAP Kerala +1 trial allotment result

Visit the official website admission.dge.kerala.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads 'Click here for Higher Secondary Admission'

Click on the result link

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your HSCAP +1 trial allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

Candidates must note that they can check their allotment list until June 15, 2023. The link to check the result will be deactivated after this date. Those who have to make corrections in their allotment form can do so until June 15, 2023, at 5 PM. The first allotment result will be released on June 19, 2023. Candidates will be able to check the same on the official website.