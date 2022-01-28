Last Updated:

HTET Result 2021 Released On The Official Website; Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

HTET result 2021 has been released on the official websites. Candidates who took the exam can check their scores by following these steps. Read on.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
HTET

Image: Pixabay


Board of School Education, Haryana on Friday, January 28, released the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test, HTET Result 2021. The result which has been released is for the exam that was conducted held for all 3 stages - PRT (Level 1), TGT (Level 2) and PGT (Level 3). Candidates who took the exam can check the results on official website. List of websites on which results can be checked are menytioned below. Those who secure merit in this exam will be eligible for recruitment to various teaching posts in Haryana.

Candidates took the recruitment exam on December 18 and 19, 2021 must note that the result has been prepared on the basis of final answer key. The Board earlier released provisional answer key and candidates were given time to raise objections. Considering the objections, final answer key was prepared by the Board. Candidates must note that the result can be checked now in the form of a PDF file. In order to check the same, candidates should be ready with their roll numbers. Here are the steps that should be followed to download the results online.

Websites to check results

  1. Haryanatet.in
  2. Bseh.org.in

HTET 2021: Check important dates

  • Provisional answer key was released on December 19, 2021
  • Objections raising window was activated till December 24, 2021 (till 5 pm)
  • Result has been released on January 28, 2022

HTET Result 2021: Here is how to download scores

  • Candidates will have to go to any of the official websites mentioned above.
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Haryana TET Exam Result 2021.'
  • Candidateswill be redirected to another page where they will see the result link.
  • A PDF having details will be opened up on screen.
  • Candidates can check the roll number and marks.
  • Candidates should download and take its printout for future references.
  • Here is the direct link to check scores.
