CBSE Result 2022: As CBSE released Class 12th results today, July 22, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took to the microblogging site to congratulate, console, and share his own experience as a student. Pradhan, who stays quite active on social media and hardly misses out on any international or national event, took to his official Twitter handle and extended wishes to students who managed to successfully clear the CBSE Class 12 Exam.

On Twitter, Pradhan wrote, "Heartily congratulate all my young brothers and sisters who have come out with flying colours in the CBSE Class XII examinations." Underscoring the overall pass percentage of Class 12 students, which is 92.71% this time, Pradhan said it "is an indicator of the hard work put in by the students."

Also, he included parents and teachers in his message and said, "This is a moment to rejoice for teachers, parents, and significant others who play an important role in any student's success." I wish all students a happy, healthy, and bright future. " With the declaration of the CBSE Class 12 results, now is the time to unwind and also think about the future, said Pradhan. The anxious wait for the results and the joy of seeing the fruits of your hard work will all form sweet memories of your life. "Now is the time to unwind, and also think about what you want to do in the future," his tweet read.

'I as an average student,' education minister shares inspiring message after CBSE result

The world is replete with examples of people who did not excel in exams but did exceedingly well in life. I remember myself as an average student who did not score high in exams. Life manifests itself in unimaginable ways if we are ready to embrace it and put in the hard work. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 22, 2022

Sharing his own story, the Education Minister recalled that during his school days, he was an average student who did not score highly in exams. However, he said life manifests itself in unimaginable ways only if we are ready to embrace it. "The world is replete with examples of people who did not excel in exams but did exceedingly well in life, I remember myself as an average student who did not score highly on exams. Life manifests itself in unimaginable ways if we are ready to embrace it and put in the hard work," his tweet read.

Speaking about the performance of girls in the CBSE Class 12 Exam, Pradhan wrote, "It is heartening to note that girls continue to outshine boys. With 94.54 percent pass percentage, girls have done better than boys by 3.29%, with boys’ pass percentage standing at 91.25." He added, saying, "This is an indicator of positive change in society. It is also a matter of great pride that our Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (98.93%), Kendriya Vidyalayas (97.04%), and other govt. (93.38%), and govt-aided schools (94.81%) have achieved a better pass percentage than independent and private schools (92.2%), he tweeted.

"I also commend team CBSE, schools, teachers, and other support staff for successfully conducting examinations in 13,350 centres spread across India and 26 other countries. Conducting the exam in two terms, ensuring adherence to COVID protocols were unique challenges," he concluded.

Image: PTI/ Representative