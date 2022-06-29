IAF AFCAT 2 Final Result 2021 Released; Here's Direct Link To Check

Final IAF AFCAT 2 Result 2021: The final result of the Air Force Common Aptitude Test (AFCAT) has been released by the Indian Air Force (IAF). All those candidates who have been shortlisted under this recruitment are required to join AFA for training for various courses that will start on July 22, 2022. Considering the vacancies in each branch, eligibility, order of merit, medical fitness, and choices given by the candidates, this allotment has been made. The final selection list contains the name, AFCAT number, and allotted course. The IAF AFCAT 02/2021 exam was held on August 28, 29, and 30 last year to recruit commissioned officers in flying and ground duties for both technical and non-technical posts at the IAF.

According to the official notice, "A list of selected candidates to join AFA for training for various courses commencing July 11 to July 22 is placed at Annexure "A". The allotment has been made, taking into consideration the vacancies in each branch, eligibility, order of merit, medical fitness, and choices given by the candidates. "

IAF AFCAT 2 Final Result 2021: Here's how to check results

Step 1: To check the IAF AFCAT 2 Final Result 2021, candidates are required to visit the official IAF AFCAT 2 result 2021 website - afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage click on the link that reads, "Final Merit List course(s) beginning JUL 2022."

Step 3: Automatically, the AFCAT merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download and verify.

Step 5: Take a printout of the list for future needs.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Here's direct link to check IAF AFCAT 2 Final Result 2021 - CLICK HERE

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)