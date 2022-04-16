IB ACIO II Final Result 2020 Released, Follow Step-by-step Guide To Download Results

IB ACIO II Final Result 2020 has been released by the Ministry of Home Affairs, MHA. Registered candidates who appeared for the Assistant Central Intelligence Officer examination can check their results now. It has been uploaded on the official website of MHA on mha.gov.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2000 posts of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II/ Executive i.e. ACIO-II/Exe. will be filled by the organisation.

The final result has been calculated on the basis of combined performance in Tier I, tier II and tier III exam. The exam was conducted between February 18 and February 20, 2021. Whereas the Tier-II examination was conducted on June 25, 2021, and the Tier III examination was conducted in March 2022. The direct link to check the result has also been attached below.

IB ACIO II Final Result 2020: Here is a step-by-step guide to check

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of MHA on mha.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on what's new section and then click on the IB ACIO II Final Result 2020 link

Step 3: Post clicking on the link, the application form will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Fill in the form by entering the necessary details and click on submit

Step 5: Post submitting, the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Candidates should check the same and download it

Step 7: They are also advised to take its printout for future reference

IB ACIO Recruitment 2022: Applications are invited for 150 posts; check details here

Intelligence Bureau (IB) is conducting an examination for the selection of eligible candidates for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II posts. Interested candidates having a GATE Score Card for any year of 2020, 2021, or 2022 can submit the application form by visiting the official website - www.mha.nic.in. The application process has been started on April 16, and will continue till May 7, 2022.

Through this recruitment exam, a total of 150 posts will be filled. Candidates must be aware that no applications will be accepted after the due date. Candidates aged between 18 to 27 years are eligible to apply. It is advised that candidates must check their educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here before applying.