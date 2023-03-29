Last Updated:

IB Security Assistant, MTS Answer Key 2023 Out; Here's Direct Link To Download

IB Security assistant and MTS exam answer key 2023 have been released on the official website- mha.gov.in. Here's direct link to download it. Full details here.

Nandini Verma
IB Security assistant

IB Answer Key 2023: The Intelligence Bureau has on Wednesday released the Provisional Answer Key for the Security Assistant and Multi Tasking Staff Tier 1 exam. The IB Answer key can be downloaded from the official website of MHA IB. The IB SA, MTS exam 2023 was conducted on the 23rd and 24th of March 2023. Candidates who have appeared in the IB SA, MTS exam 2023 can download the Answer key online. The steps and direct link to download the MHA IB answer keys can be found below.

How to Download IB Answer Key 2023?

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs- mha.gov.in 
  • Step 2: Go to the 'Current Opening' section and look for IB SA, MTS answer key 2023
  • Step 3: Click on IB SA, MTS answer key 2023 link
  • Step 4: Login using your User ID and Password. 
  • Step 5: Download the IB answer key.
  • Step 6: Match your responses with the answer key. 

Direct Link to Download MHA IB SA, MTS Answer Key 2023

MHA conducted the IB SA, MTS recruitment exam for 1675 posts. Candidates who will clear the tier 1 exam will be called for the tier 2 exam followed by an interview round. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for regular updates.

