×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 13:58 IST

IBPS Clerk Final Results 2023-24 Declared, Here's Direct Link to Check at ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the much-awaited final results for the positions of clerks in participating banks at ibps.in.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Exam results
Exam Results | Image:istock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the much-awaited final results for the positions of clerks in participating banks (CRP-Clerks-XIII) on Monday. Aspirants who appeared for the Common Recruitment Process for Recruitment of Clerks in Participating Banks (CRP-Clerks-XIII) examination can now access and download the IBPS Clerk final result 2024 from the official website ibpsonline.ibps.in.

To check the IBPS Clerk final result 2024, candidates need to input their login credentials, including the registration number and password, on the portal. As per the information provided on the website, candidates can access their final results until April 30, 2024.

Advertisement

The IBPS Clerk Mains examination was conducted by the exam authority on October 7, 2023. Additionally, the provisional allotment under CRP-Clerk XIII has been issued. Candidates can now obtain the IBPS Clerk scorecard 2024 along with the results. The IBPS Clerk recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4545 vacant posts of clerical cadre in various branches of participating banks nationwide.

The IBPS Clerk Final Result 2024 will contain essential details such as the candidate’s name, registration or roll number, qualifying status, category, marks obtained, and cut-off marks.

Advertisement

Direct link to check IBPS Clerk Results.

How to Check IBPS Clerk Final Results 2023

For candidates seeking to check their results, the IBPS Clerk Final Result 2024 link is active on ibpsonline.ibps.in. Here's a step-by-step guide to access the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website-- ibps.in
Step 2: Navigate to the result link IBPS Clerk Final Result 2024 on the homepage
Step 3: Enter the login credentials, including Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth, on the portal
Step 4: The IBPS Clerk Final Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen

Advertisement

Candidates are advised to download the IBPS Clerk Final Result 2024 and retain a printed copy for future reference.

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 13:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kerala Lottery Monday Result Today Out

Kerala Lottery Today

2 minutes ago
Tips to ace JEE Mains 2024

How to ace JEE Mains

2 minutes ago
Bhopal to face power cut today.

India's power consumption

4 minutes ago
Gyanvapi Update Hindu started worship

SC on Vyas Tehkhana

6 minutes ago
Germany on Monday became the biggest EU country to legalise recreational cannabis despite fierce objections from opposition politicians and medical associations

Cannabis Legal in Germany

6 minutes ago
Zomato delists restaurant after birthday cake causes death of young girl in Patiala

Cake Kanha

8 minutes ago
WWE WrestleMania 40 official poster

WWE WrestleMania 40 card

8 minutes ago
Balletcore Beauty Look

Balletcore Beauty Look

9 minutes ago
Four people have lost their lives and over 100 others are injured in the cyclone incident, said Jalpaiguri SP

Weather in Assam, WB

9 minutes ago
Indonesian Rupiah

Indonesia's Rupiah, stock

10 minutes ago
ms dhoni during match against rcb

Most dismissals in T20

12 minutes ago
Randeep Hooda

Randeep About Sarbjit

13 minutes ago
Pakistan Flag.

Pakistan Terror Attacks

14 minutes ago
Crossing Borders: Navigating Life After Study Abroad

Life after study abroad

15 minutes ago
Exports

China imports

16 minutes ago
Aamir Khan

Ali Abbas About Aamir

17 minutes ago
Gmail 20th anniversary

Gmail turns 20

19 minutes ago
Tillu Square

Tillu Square BO Day 3

20 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pak Armed Forces in Gwadar Come Under Attack Again, Several Killed

    World9 hours ago

  2. Israel: Thousands Gather in Largest Anti-Govt Rally Since Start of War

    World16 hours ago

  3. MP Shocker: Man Shot for Resisting Bid to Kidnap His Sister, Dies

    India News16 hours ago

  4. When Big B Stopped Talking To His Family To Get Into K3G Character

    Entertainment17 hours ago

  5. Bengaluru Spa Employee Killed by Male Friend over Nature of Job

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo