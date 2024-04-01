Advertisement

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the much-awaited final results for the positions of clerks in participating banks (CRP-Clerks-XIII) on Monday. Aspirants who appeared for the Common Recruitment Process for Recruitment of Clerks in Participating Banks (CRP-Clerks-XIII) examination can now access and download the IBPS Clerk final result 2024 from the official website ibpsonline.ibps.in.

To check the IBPS Clerk final result 2024, candidates need to input their login credentials, including the registration number and password, on the portal. As per the information provided on the website, candidates can access their final results until April 30, 2024.

Advertisement

The IBPS Clerk Mains examination was conducted by the exam authority on October 7, 2023. Additionally, the provisional allotment under CRP-Clerk XIII has been issued. Candidates can now obtain the IBPS Clerk scorecard 2024 along with the results. The IBPS Clerk recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4545 vacant posts of clerical cadre in various branches of participating banks nationwide.

The IBPS Clerk Final Result 2024 will contain essential details such as the candidate’s name, registration or roll number, qualifying status, category, marks obtained, and cut-off marks.

Advertisement

Direct link to check IBPS Clerk Results.

How to Check IBPS Clerk Final Results 2023

For candidates seeking to check their results, the IBPS Clerk Final Result 2024 link is active on ibpsonline.ibps.in. Here's a step-by-step guide to access the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website-- ibps.in

Step 2: Navigate to the result link IBPS Clerk Final Result 2024 on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the login credentials, including Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth, on the portal

Step 4: The IBPS Clerk Final Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen

Advertisement

Candidates are advised to download the IBPS Clerk Final Result 2024 and retain a printed copy for future reference.