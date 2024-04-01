Updated April 1st, 2024 at 13:58 IST
IBPS Clerk Final Results 2023-24 Declared, Here's Direct Link to Check at ibps.in
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the much-awaited final results for the positions of clerks in participating banks at ibps.in.
- Education
- 2 min read
Advertisement
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the much-awaited final results for the positions of clerks in participating banks (CRP-Clerks-XIII) on Monday. Aspirants who appeared for the Common Recruitment Process for Recruitment of Clerks in Participating Banks (CRP-Clerks-XIII) examination can now access and download the IBPS Clerk final result 2024 from the official website ibpsonline.ibps.in.
To check the IBPS Clerk final result 2024, candidates need to input their login credentials, including the registration number and password, on the portal. As per the information provided on the website, candidates can access their final results until April 30, 2024.
Advertisement
The IBPS Clerk Mains examination was conducted by the exam authority on October 7, 2023. Additionally, the provisional allotment under CRP-Clerk XIII has been issued. Candidates can now obtain the IBPS Clerk scorecard 2024 along with the results. The IBPS Clerk recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4545 vacant posts of clerical cadre in various branches of participating banks nationwide.
The IBPS Clerk Final Result 2024 will contain essential details such as the candidate’s name, registration or roll number, qualifying status, category, marks obtained, and cut-off marks.
Advertisement
Direct link to check IBPS Clerk Results.
How to Check IBPS Clerk Final Results 2023
For candidates seeking to check their results, the IBPS Clerk Final Result 2024 link is active on ibpsonline.ibps.in. Here's a step-by-step guide to access the results:
Step 1: Visit the official website-- ibps.in
Step 2: Navigate to the result link IBPS Clerk Final Result 2024 on the homepage
Step 3: Enter the login credentials, including Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth, on the portal
Step 4: The IBPS Clerk Final Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen
Advertisement
Candidates are advised to download the IBPS Clerk Final Result 2024 and retain a printed copy for future reference.
Advertisement
Published April 1st, 2024 at 13:58 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.