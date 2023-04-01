IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2022 Declared At Ibps.in, Here's Direct Link To Check

IBPS Clerk mains result 2023: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection declared IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2022 today, April 1, 2022. Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS CRP CLERKS-XII main exams can check their results online. The IBPS Clerk mains result can be checked on the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

Candidates who clerk the main exam will be called for interview. The link to check IBPS Mains Result 2022 will be available online from April 1 to April 30, 2023. A direct link to check the result has been provided below. See steps to check the results here.

How to check IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2022

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2022 link scrolling on the home page.

A login page will open

Candidates will have to key in their roll number/ registration number and password/ Date of Birth

Click on submit button

Your IBPS Clerk main result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

Direct link to check IBPS Clerk Mains result 2022

IBPS conducted the main exam in October 2022. The provisional allotment has been done on the basis on state-wise and category-wise vacancies for 2023-24 for the clerical cadre as provided by the participating banks. The provisional allotment under the reserve list for IBPS Clerk has also been released. Candidates can check the list on the official website- ibps.in.