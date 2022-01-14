IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2021 Out At Ibps.in, Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

IBPS clerk prelims result 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS Clerks XI preliminary examinations results on Thursday, January 13, 2022. The preliminary examination was conducted under the Common Recruitment Process (CPR). This recruitment drive aims to select eligible candidates for the post of clerical cadre in participating banks (CRP Clerks XI). Selection will be done on the basis of candidates' performance in prelims, mains exam, and interview round.

The result for prelims exam has been released. Candidates who have cleared this round are eligible to paper in the Mains exam. The dates of same have not been announced yet, however, it is being predicted that the exam will be conducted in January end of February 2022. Since the exact date is not out yet, selected candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website so as not to miss any exam update. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the results by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to check scores have also been attached below.

Check important dates here

Result has been released on January 13, 2022

It can be downloaded from official website till January 19, 2022

IBPS PO Prelims Scorecard: Here's how to check IBPS Clerk Prelims Score Card 2021

Step 1: To check IBPS Clerk Prelims Score Card 2021 candidates must visit the official website - ibps.in.

Step 2: Now, click on the link which reads, "Click here to view your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP Clerks XI"

Step 3: Candidates will have to enter their registration number/ roll number and date of birth/ password and click on submit button

Step 4: The IBPS clerk Prelims scorecard would appear on the screen

Step 5: Click Save to download the IBPS clerk Score Card 2021

Step 6: Then, print your IBPS clerk Prelims Score Card 2021 for future needs

Here is the direct link to check prelims exam scorecards

IBPS Clerk Exam 2021: Check Exam pattern

The exam was conducted for a duration of 2 hours for the CRP Clerks-XI Preliminary Examination. It was based on objective-type questions carrying 100 marks. The exam included constant questions about the English language, numerical ability, and reasoning ability.