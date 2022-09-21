IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022 Out; Here's Direct Link To Check Scores & Results

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022: IBPS Clerk Prelims Result has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel today, September 21, 2022. All those candidates who have appeared for the clerk prelims examination can check their results by visiting the official site of IBPS at ibps.in. Candidates must take note that the result link will be available from September 21 to September 27, 2022.
This year, the prelims examination was held in September 2022 at various exam centres across the country. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to download the IBPSC Prelims 2022 Results. Check key details.
Only those candidates who will qualify for the prelims examination will be eligible to appear for the main exam. As per the schedule, the main exam will be conducted in October 2022. The provisional allotment result will be done in April 2023. Meanwhile, it is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.