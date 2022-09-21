IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022 Out; Here's Direct Link To Check Scores & Results

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022: IBPS Clerk Prelims Result has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel today, September 21, 2022. All those candidates who have appeared for the clerk prelims examination can check their results by visiting the official site of IBPS at ibps.in. Candidates must take note that the result link will be available from September 21 to September 27, 2022.

This year, the prelims examination was held in September 2022 at various exam centres across the country. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to download the IBPSC Prelims 2022 Results. Check key details.

IBPS Clerk Prelims result 2022: Here's how to check the IBPS Clerk Prelims scores

Step 1: To download the IBPS Clerk Prelims result 2022, candidates are required to visit the official IBPS site at ibps.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the IBPS Clerk prelims exam result link available on the home page.

Step 3: Now, enter the login details and click on "Submit."

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download it.

Step 6: It is advised that candidates must keep a hard copy of the result for future needs.

Here's direct link to check IBPS Clerk Prelims 2022 Results - Click here

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022: Important Details

Only those candidates who will qualify for the prelims examination will be eligible to appear for the main exam. As per the schedule, the main exam will be conducted in October 2022. The provisional allotment result will be done in April 2023. Meanwhile, it is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative