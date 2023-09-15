IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2023 Declared At Ibps.in; Here's Direct Link To Check

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS ) has declared the IBPS Clerk prelims result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the exam under CRP Clerks XIII can check their results online at ibps.in. The link to check the IBPS Clerk results will be active till September 21.

IBPS Clerk exam 2023 was conducted on August 26, 27, and September 2. The exam will be conducted for a duration of 1 hour. The recruitment drive is aimed to fill 4545 vacancies.

Candidates can check their results after logging in to the official website using their registration number or roll number and password or DOB(DD-MM-YY).

How to download IBPS Clerk Prelims result 2023

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP Clerks XIII'

Now key in the login credentials and click on submit.

Your IBPS Clerk prelims results will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the admit card.

Take its printout.

Candidates who clear the prelims exam will be allowed to appear for the IBPS Clerk main exam in October. The main exam will comprise 200 marks and will be held for a duration of 2 hours. Check the official notification for exam pattern and syllabus.