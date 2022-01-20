IBPS Clerk Result 2021: Prelims Scorecards Released, Check How To Download

IBPS clerk prelims result 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the scorecards of the candidates who took IBPS Clerks XI preliminary examinations on January 19, 2022. To be noted that the result was released by IBPS on January 13, 2022 and candidates had time to check it till January 19, 2022. The preliminary examination was conducted under the Common Recruitment Process (CPR). Through this recruitment drive, eligible candidates will be selected for the post of clerical cadre in participating banks (CRP Clerks XI).

To be noted that only those candidates who have cleared the prelims exam are eligible to appear for the Mains exam. Since the exact date of the Mains exam is not out yet, selected candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website so as not to miss any exam update. The important dates and steps to check the scorecards have been attached below.

IBPS Clerks Recruitment: Selection Criteria

Candidates will have to clear prelims, mains exam, and also qualify the interview round.

Check important dates here

Result has been released on January 13, 2022

It was displayed on official website till January 19, 2022

Scorecards have been released on January 19, 2022

It can be downloaded till January 25, 2022

IBPS Clerk Result 2021: Here is how to check scorecard

In order to download scorecards, candidates will have to go to the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel – ibps.in.

On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Click here to download scorecard for CRP Clerks-XI.'

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their registration ID and password to login to their account

The IBPS Clerk Result 2021 and scorecard will be displayed on screen

Candidates should download result and take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to download scorecards

IBPS Clerk Exam 2021: Check Exam pattern

The exam was conducted for a duration of 2 hours for the CRP Clerks-XI Preliminary Examination. It was based on objective-type questions carrying 100 marks. The exam included constant questions about the English language, numerical ability, and reasoning ability.