IBPS Officer Scale 1, Office Assistant Reserve Lists Released; Here's Direct Link To Check

Image: Shutterstock
IBPS Reserve List 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the reserve list for Office Assistant and Officer Scale 1 on its website. IBPS has uploaded a zone-wise list of selected candidates on its website - ibps.in. The results for the IBPS RRB Clerk, PO 2021 was released on Saturday, January 1, 2022, for the mains examination. On April 29, the provisional reserve list was released, and on May 27, the institute finally released the final reserve list for officer scale and office assistant posts.
With this recruitment process, the institute aims to fill a total of 4,135 POs out of which 1,600 seats have been reserved for general category candidates. A total of 1,102 seats are reserved for OBC applicants, 679 for SC candidates, 350 for ST candidates, and 404 for Economically Weaker candidates (EWS). The prelims test commended on December 4 and continued till December 11, 2021. For fresh updates and more details, it is recommended that candidates must visit the official website of IBPS.