IBPS PO Main Result 2023 Out, Here's Direct Link To Download

IBPS PO Main result 2023 has been declared. The candidates who cleared the main exam will be called for interview. The link to check IBPS PO result is here.

IBPS PO Result

IBPS PO Mains result 2023: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS PO Mains result 2022 today, March 15. All the registered candidates who took the CRP-PO MT XII exam can check the IBPS PO 2023 for mains result now. It has been uploaded on the official website ibps.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. In order to access or download results, candidates should be ready with their registration no / roll no and password / Date of Birth. The direct link to download the IBPS PO result has also been attached below.

How to check IBPS PO Mains Result 2022

  • In order to check the IBPS PO result, candidates should go to the official website of IBPS on ibps.in.
  • On the homepage, candidates should click on the IBPS PO Mains result link 
  • Candidates will be redirected to a login page
  • Candidates will have to enter their registration no / roll no and password / DOB and submit
  • Post submitting, the IBPS PO Mains result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  • Candidates should check and download their PO Mains result
  • Take its printout for future references
  • Here is the direct link to download IBPS PO Main results.
