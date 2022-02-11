IBPS PO Mains Result 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download Scores

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS PO Mains result 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. All the registered candidates who took the exam can check the IBPS PO 2021 mains result now. It has been uploaded on the official website ibps.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. In order to access or download results, candidates should be ready with their registration no / roll no and password / Date of Birth. The direct link to download result has also been attached below.

To be noted that only those candidates who cleared the prelims exam were allowed to take the Mains exam. Those who have qualified the IBPS PO Mains exam will be shortlisted for the next which is interview round. The result has been released for IBPS PO Mains exam which was conducted on January 22, 2022. Candidates should know that the last date to download the result is February 16, 2022.

IBPS PO Mains Result 2021-22: Here is how to check

In order to check the IBPS PO result, candidates should go to the official website of IBPS on ibps.in.

On the homepage, candidates should click on the IBPS PO Mains result link 2022

Candidates will be redirected to a new login page

Candidates will have to key in their registration no / roll no and password / DOB and submit

Post submitting, the IBPS PO Mains result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should check and download the result

Take its print out for future references

Here is the direct link to download results

IBPS PO Prelims 2021 exam scorecards were released on January 19, 2022 and the result was declared on January 13, 2022. Follwing this, PO Mains exam was conducted on January 22 and now the candidates who have met the IBPS PO Cut-off marks 2021 would be called for Interview round which is the final round of selection for PO exam. As of now, the IBPS PO Interview date has not been released. However, it is being expected to be conducted by February end. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website so as not to miss any updates.